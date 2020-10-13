Vigil@nce - PicketBox: privilege escalation via Admin-only Mode Reload
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Admin-only Mode Reload of PicketBox, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
