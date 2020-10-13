Vigil@nce - PicketBox: privilege escalation via Admin-only Mode Reload

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Admin-only Mode Reload of PicketBox, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...