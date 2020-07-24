Vigil@nce - Perl YAML-LibYAML: privilege escalation via Unset Load Blessed

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Perl Module not comprehensive, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unset Load Blessed of Perl YAML::LibYAML, in order to escalate his privileges.

