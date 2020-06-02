Vigil@nce - Perl Core: buffer overflow via Nested Regular Expression Quantifiers
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, Perl Core, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Nested Regular Expression Quantifiers of Perl Core, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
