Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: information disclosure via Log Forwarding Configuration Secrets
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Log Forwarding Configuration Secrets of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
