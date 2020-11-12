Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: privilege escalation via Threat Signatures Bypass
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Threat Signatures Bypass of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
