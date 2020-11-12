Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: privilege escalation via Threat Signatures Bypass

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Threat Signatures Bypass of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.

