Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: information disclosure via Logged Passwords
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Logged Passwords of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
