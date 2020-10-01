Vigil@nce - PHP: information disclosure via __Host- Cookie Names

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PHP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via __Host- Cookie Names of PHP, in order to obtain sensitive information.

