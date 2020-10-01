Vigil@nce - PHP: information disclosure via __Host- Cookie Names
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PHP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via __Host- Cookie Names of PHP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
