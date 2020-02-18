Vigil@nce - PHP: infinite loop via php-fpm Non-blocking STDIN Stream

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: PHP, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via php-fpm Non-blocking STDIN Stream of PHP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

