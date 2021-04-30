Vigil@nce - PHP: hearder injection via imap_mail_compose
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, PHP.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, disguisement.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can inject mail headers via imap_mail_compose of PHP.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter