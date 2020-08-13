Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: information disclosure via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass of PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: unique source (2/5).
Creation date: 13/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The PAN-OS product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass of PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
