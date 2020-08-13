Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: information disclosure via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass of PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 13/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The PAN-OS product offers a web service.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via SSL/TLS Forward Proxy Decryption URL Filtering Bypass of PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

