Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: information disclosure via TLS 1.0 Usage

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via TLS 1.0 Usage of PAN-OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...