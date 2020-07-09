Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: code execution via OS Command Injection

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via OS Command Injection of PAN-OS, in order to run code.

