Vigil@nce - Oracle VM VirtualBox: vulnerabilities of January 2021
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, VirtualBox.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in Oracle products.
