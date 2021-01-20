Vigil@nce - Oracle VM VirtualBox: vulnerabilities of January 2021

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, VirtualBox.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Several vulnerabilities were announced in Oracle products.

