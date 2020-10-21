Vigil@nce - Oracle MySQL: vulnerabilities of October 2020
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, MariaDB precise, MySQL Community, MySQL Enterprise, SnapCenter Backup Management, openSUSE Leap, Percona Server, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in Oracle products.
