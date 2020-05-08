Vigil@nce - OpenStack Keystone: privilege escalation via EC2 API Credential Creation

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via EC2 API Credential Creation of OpenStack Keystone, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...