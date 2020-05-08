Vigil@nce - OpenStack Keystone: privilege escalation via EC2 API Credential Creation
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via EC2 API Credential Creation of OpenStack Keystone, in order to escalate his privileges.
