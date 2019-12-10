Vigil@nce - OpenStack Keystone: information disclosure via List Credentials API

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via List Credentials API of OpenStack Keystone, in order to obtain sensitive information.

