Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via DH Pre-master Secret Raccoon

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenSSL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DH Pre-master Secret Raccoon of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

