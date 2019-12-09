Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via Montgomery Squaring rsaz_512_sqr Overflow

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenSSL, Slackware.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Montgomery Squaring rsaz_512_sqr() Overflow of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...