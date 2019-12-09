Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via Montgomery Squaring rsaz_512_sqr Overflow
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenSSL, Slackware.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Montgomery Squaring rsaz_512_sqr() Overflow of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter