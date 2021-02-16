Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: NULL pointer dereference via X509_issuer_and_serial_hash

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Blue Coat CAS, ProxySG par Blue Coat, SGOS by Blue Coat, Broadcom Content Analysis, ProxySG by Symantec, SGOS by Symantec, Debian, AIX, IBM i, OpenSSL, openSUSE Leap, stunnel, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, VxWorks.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via X509_issuer_and_serial_hash() of OpenSSL, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

