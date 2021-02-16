Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Security Vulnerability

Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: NULL pointer dereference via X509_issuer_and_serial_hash

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Blue Coat CAS, ProxySG par Blue Coat, SGOS by Blue Coat, Broadcom Content Analysis, ProxySG by Symantec, SGOS by Symantec, Debian, AIX, IBM i, OpenSSL, openSUSE Leap, stunnel, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, VxWorks.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via X509_issuer_and_serial_hash() of OpenSSL, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 