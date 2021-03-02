Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: use after free via ssh-agent
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive. Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Node.js Modules.
