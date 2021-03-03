Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: use after free via ssh-agent

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD, OpenSSH, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via ssh-agent of OpenSSH, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

