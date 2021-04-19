Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: privilege escalation via LogVerbose Low-privilege Sandboxed Escape

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenSSH.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via LogVerbose Low-privilege Sandboxed Escape of OpenSSH, in order to escalate his privileges.

