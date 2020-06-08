Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: privilege escalation via Scp Desynchronised When Utimes Fails
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenSSH.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Scp Desynchronised When Utimes Fails of OpenSSH, in order to escalate his privileges.
