Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: information disclosure via Dynamic Policy Host Key

July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenSSH.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
onfidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Dynamic Policy Host Key of OpenSSH, in order to obtain sensitive information.
