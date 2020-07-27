Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: code execution via scp Backticks

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, OpenSSH.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via scp Backticks of OpenSSH, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

