Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: code execution via scp Backticks
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, OpenSSH.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via scp Backticks of OpenSSH, in order to run code.
