Vigil@nce - OpenSMTPD: file reading via Makemap Hardlink

May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, OpenBSD, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Makemap Hardlink of OpenSMTPD, in order to obtain sensitive information.
