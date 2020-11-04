Vigil@nce - OpenSC: use after free via coolkey_free_private_data

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Android OS, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via coolkey_free_private_data() of OpenSC, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...