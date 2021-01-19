Vigil@nce - OpenLDAP: multiple vulnerabilities
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, OpenLDAP, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of OpenLDAP.
