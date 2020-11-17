Vigil@nce - OpenLDAP: assertion error via Certificate List Syntax

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, OpenLDAP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via Certificate List Syntax of OpenLDAP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

