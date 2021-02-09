Vigil@nce - OpenJPEG: memory corruption via t2.c

April 2021

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, Solaris, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via t2.c of OpenJPEG, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

