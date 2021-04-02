Vigil@nce - OpenIPMI: security improvement via Position Independent Binaries
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: no consequence.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of OpenIPMI was improved via Position Independent Binaries.
