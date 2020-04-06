Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: use after free via dhcpd
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via dhcpd of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
