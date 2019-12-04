Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: privilege escalation via xenodm
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via xenodm of OpenBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
