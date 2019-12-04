Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: privilege escalation via xenodm

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via xenodm of OpenBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

