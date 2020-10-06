Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: denial of service via PROT_NONE MAP_SHARED

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via PROT_NONE MAP_SHARED of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

