Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: denial of service via PROT_NONE MAP_SHARED
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via PROT_NONE MAP_SHARED of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.
