Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: denial of service via UDP muticast

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can trigger an OpenBSD kernel panic by multicasting UDP traffic, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...