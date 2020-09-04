Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: buffer overflow via amdgpu ioctl

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via amdgpu ioctl of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

