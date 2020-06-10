Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: Man-in-the-Middle via X.509 Expired Untrusted Issuer Certificates

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via X.509 Expired Untrusted Issuer Certificates on OpenBSD, in order to read or write data in the session.

