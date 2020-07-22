Vigil@nce - Open-iSCSI targetcli-fb: information disclosure via /etc/target

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via /etc/target of Open-iSCSI targetcli-fb, in order to obtain sensitive information.

