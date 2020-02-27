Vigil@nce - OVMF: spoofing via DxeImageVerificationHandler

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via DxeImageVerificationHandler of OVMF, in order to deceive the victim.

