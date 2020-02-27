Vigil@nce - OVMF: spoofing via DxeImageVerificationHandler
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via DxeImageVerificationHandler of OVMF, in order to deceive the victim.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter