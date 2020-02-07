Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: unexpired session via SessionMaxIdleTime Ignored

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Background tasks are counted for SessionMaxIdleTime of OTRS Help Desk, so an attacker can ensure that his session will never expire.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...