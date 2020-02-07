Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: unexpired session via SessionMaxIdleTime Ignored
February 2020
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Background tasks are counted for SessionMaxIdleTime of OTRS Help Desk, so an attacker can ensure that his session will never expire.
