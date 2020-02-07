Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: spoofing via Spoofed Draft Messages
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via Spoofed Draft Messages of OTRS Help Desk, because of jQuery (VIGILANCE-VUL-29030), in order to deceive the victim.
