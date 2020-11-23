Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: privilege escalation via LDAP
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via LDAP of OTRS Help Desk, in order to escalate his privileges.
