Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: privilege escalation via LDAP

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via LDAP of OTRS Help Desk, in order to escalate his privileges.

