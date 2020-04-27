Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: private key disclosure

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data in OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

