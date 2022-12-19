Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: overload via Many Recipients Email, analyzed on 18/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can trigger an overload of OTRS Help Desk, via Many Recipients Email, in order to trigger a denial of service.
