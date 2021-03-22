Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via FAQ Articles
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via FAQ Articles of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
