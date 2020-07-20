Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via Renamed Agent User

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Renamed Agent User of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

