Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via From Field Spoofing
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via From Field Spoofing of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
