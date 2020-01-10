Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via Drafted Messages Spoofing

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Drafted Messages Spoofing of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...