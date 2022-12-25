Vigil@nce - NumPy: write access via Incorrect Copying, analyzed on 07/12/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of NumPy, via Incorrect Copying, in order to alter data.
