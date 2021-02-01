Vigil@nce - Nokogiri: external XML entity injection via Nokogiri-XML-Schema
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data via Nokogiri::XML::Schema() to Nokogiri, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.
